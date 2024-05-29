Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 19.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.37% to Rs 127.76 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 19.39% to Rs 25.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 127.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.54% to Rs 84.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 508.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 470.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

