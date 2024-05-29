Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 19.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 19.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 3.37% to Rs 127.76 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 19.39% to Rs 25.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 127.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.54% to Rs 84.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 508.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 470.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales127.76123.60 3 508.93470.37 8 OPM %17.0522.54 -20.8823.16 - PBDT36.4928.44 28 123.81112.86 10 PBT33.3925.68 30 111.75102.31 9 NP25.6821.51 19 84.2779.10 7

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

