Financials stocks edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Financial Services index decreasing 39.93 points or 0.35% at 11317.89 at 13:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, ICICI Securities Ltd (down 6.39%), Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd (down 4.32%),Oswal Green Tech Ltd (down 2.84%),360 ONE WAM Ltd (down 2.03%),Fusion Micro Finance Ltd (down 1.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Punjab National Bank (down 1.58%), Power Finance Corporation Ltd (down 1.46%), JM Financial Ltd (down 1.12%), Union Bank of India (down 1.07%), and HDFC Bank Ltd (down 1.04%).

On the other hand, Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd (up 9.71%), Rane Holdings Ltd (up 8.89%), and TruCap Finance Ltd (up 7.9%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 410.43 or 0.75% at 55266.92.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 54.04 points or 0.33% at 16538.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.2 points or 0.08% at 24718.05.

The BSE Sensex index was down 70.34 points or 0.09% at 80732.52.

On BSE,2459 shares were trading in green, 1387 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

