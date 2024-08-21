Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 122.9 points or 1.5% at 8096.91 at 13:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.28%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.98%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.81%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.31%),DLF Ltd (down 1.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.86%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.66%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.56%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.5%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.05%), turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 410.43 or 0.75% at 55266.92.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 54.04 points or 0.33% at 16538.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.2 points or 0.08% at 24718.05.

The BSE Sensex index was down 70.34 points or 0.09% at 80732.52.

On BSE,2459 shares were trading in green, 1387 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

