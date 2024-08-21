Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 122.9 points or 1.5% at 8096.91 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.28%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.98%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.81%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.31%),DLF Ltd (down 1.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.86%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.66%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.56%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.5%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.05%), turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 410.43 or 0.75% at 55266.92.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 54.04 points or 0.33% at 16538.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.2 points or 0.08% at 24718.05.

More From This Section

Board of JK Tyre & Industries approves investment in a renewable power company

Amber Enterprises announces JV with South Korea-based Yujin Machinery

Broader market outperforms; FMCG stocks advance

Manphool Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.76 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Bijco Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

The BSE Sensex index was down 70.34 points or 0.09% at 80732.52.

On BSE,2459 shares were trading in green, 1387 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Shriram Properties to triple revenue to Rs 3k cr by FY27; double bookings

UK borrows more than expected in July, underlining challenge for FM Reeves

China has cut permits by nearly 80% for new coal power plants: Greenpeace

Ship not under command after attacks target it in Red Sea: British military

LIVE news: Delhi HC extends interim protection from arrest to Puja Khedkar till Aug 29

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story