Financials stocks slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Financial Services index decreasing 98.99 points or 0.85% at 11570.65 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd (down 11.72%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (down 6.83%),Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd (down 5%),Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.72%),Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd (down 3.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd (down 2.63%), Maharashtra Scooters Ltd (down 2.61%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.46%), Rane Holdings Ltd (down 2.45%), and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (down 2.41%).

On the other hand, Capri Global Capital Ltd (up 14.23%), Master Trust Ltd (up 11.25%), and Mufin Green Finance Ltd (up 11.15%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 798.46 or 1.5% at 54088.05.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 45.74 points or 0.29% at 15922.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 97.75 points or 0.4% at 24369.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 363.51 points or 0.45% at 80005.52.

On BSE,2901 shares were trading in green, 920 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

