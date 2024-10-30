Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 644.66 points or 1.04% at 61332.79 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 4.35%), Voltas Ltd (up 3.54%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 2.74%), Blue Star Ltd (up 2.05%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.21%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 2.53%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 0.82%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.71%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 798.46 or 1.5% at 54088.05.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 45.74 points or 0.29% at 15922.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 97.75 points or 0.4% at 24369.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 363.51 points or 0.45% at 80005.52.

On BSE,2901 shares were trading in green, 920 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

