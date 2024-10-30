Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea changes Directorate

Vodafone Idea changes Directorate

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

W.e.f. 30 October 2024

The board of Vodafone Idea through a circular resolution has taken note of resignation of Mr. Sateesh Kamath, existing Nominee Director of Vodafone Group (one of the Promoter shareholders of the Company) from the Board of the Company, with effect from October 30, 2024, due to other professional commitments, and the appointment of Mr. Selcuk Karacay as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director), liable to retire by rotation, on the Board of the Company with effect from October 30, 2024, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing General Meeting of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Diwali celebrations go big across US, Houston leads with legal fireworks

Quick commerce boom: Industry giants race to claim their slice of the pie

Sagility India plans Rs 2,107 cr IPO with price band of Rs 28-30/share

Nazara Tech up 4% as arm acquires UK's growth marketing agency for Rs 52-cr

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financials, pharma drive Sensex 400 pts down to 79,950; Nifty at 24,350

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story