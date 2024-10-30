Vodafone Idea changes Directorate

W.e.f. 30 October 2024

The board of Vodafone Idea through a circular resolution has taken note of resignation of Mr. Sateesh Kamath, existing Nominee Director of Vodafone Group (one of the Promoter shareholders of the Company) from the Board of the Company, with effect from October 30, 2024, due to other professional commitments, and the appointment of Mr. Selcuk Karacay as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director), liable to retire by rotation, on the Board of the Company with effect from October 30, 2024, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing General Meeting of the Company.

