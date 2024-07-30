Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 0.46% to Rs 549.69 crore

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries rose 13.51% to Rs 113.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 99.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.46% to Rs 549.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 547.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales549.69547.17 0 OPM %25.3325.68 -PBDT163.11154.28 6 PBT151.41142.56 6 NP113.2599.77 14

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

