Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 509.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.75% to Rs 1.39 crore

Net profit of Hybrid Financial Services rose 509.09% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.75% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

