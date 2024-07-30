Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 18.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Jul 30 2024
Sales rise 12.13% to Rs 1144.92 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Pharma rose 18.09% to Rs 245.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 208.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.13% to Rs 1144.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1021.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1144.921021.04 12 OPM %28.8526.57 -PBDT356.09302.22 18 PBT322.12269.04 20 NP245.77208.12 18

Jul 30 2024

