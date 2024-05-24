Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Finolex Cables Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Finolex Cables Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd and Timken India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 May 2024.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd and Timken India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 May 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Finolex Cables Ltd soared 16.47% to Rs 1333.25 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22141 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd spiked 13.63% to Rs 1598.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83194 shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd surged 9.84% to Rs 165.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd gained 9.50% to Rs 1220.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77933 shares in the past one month.

Timken India Ltd exploded 8.53% to Rs 4189.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9625 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Industrials shares gain

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods shares gain

Zen Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JCK Infrastructure Development consolidated net profit rises 285.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Steel Strips Wheels bags order of Euro 8 million

Benchmarks trade near flatline; media shares extend gains for 7th day

Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 58.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit rises 990.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story