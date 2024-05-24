Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 58.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 58.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.33% to Rs 3794.02 crore

Net profit of Uno Minda rose 58.29% to Rs 289.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 182.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.33% to Rs 3794.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2888.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.70% to Rs 880.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 653.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 14030.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11236.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3794.022888.97 31 14030.8911236.49 25 OPM %12.4911.05 -11.3011.05 - PBDT509.36341.85 49 1691.431321.28 28 PBT360.11233.57 54 1165.21891.35 31 NP289.11182.65 58 880.31653.55 35

