Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit rises 990.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit rises 990.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.34% to Rs 1068.67 crore

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels rose 990.21% to Rs 515.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.34% to Rs 1068.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1004.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 248.15% to Rs 674.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 193.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 4357.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4040.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1068.671004.92 6 4357.104040.54 8 OPM %10.2810.79 -10.6410.96 - PBDT86.6792.46 -6 374.55371.66 1 PBT49.8672.51 -31 270.33291.21 -7 NP515.5647.29 990 674.68193.79 248

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

SSWL rises on bagging aluminum wheels contract

SSWL's net turnover slips 7% YoY in March 2024

Barometers trade lower; PSU bank shares under pressure

Stock Alert: TBO Tek, Aadhar Housing, Bharti Airtel, Aurionpro Solutions

Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.66 crore in the December 2023 quarter

PCBL consolidated net profit rises 8.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sree Maruthi Marine Industries standalone net profit rises 260.00% in the March 2024 quarter

New Era Alkaloids And Export reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hindoostan Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dollar Index Futures Firm Above 105 Mark

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story