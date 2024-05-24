Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit rises 990.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.34% to Rs 1068.67 croreNet profit of Steel Strips Wheels rose 990.21% to Rs 515.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.34% to Rs 1068.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1004.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 248.15% to Rs 674.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 193.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 4357.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4040.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
