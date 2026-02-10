Finolex Cables spurts as Q3 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 164 cr

Finolex Cables rallied 4.25% to Rs 826.55 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 11.39% to Rs 164.03 crore on 35.23% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,598.62 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax jumped 12.37% to Rs 216.39 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 192.56 crore in recorded in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from Electrical Cables segment stood at Rs 1,400.44 crore in Q3 FY26, up 44.05% YoY. Revenue from Communication Cables segment stood at Rs 122.76 crore in Q3 FY26, down 5.75% YoY. Revenue from Copper Rods segment stood at Rs 678.20 in Q3 FY26, up 50.37%.

In volume terms, Electrical Wires showed a 28% growth; within Communication Cables segment, volume of metal-based products was lower than the corresponding quarter of the previous period, but Optic Fiber Cable volumes grew by 34% during the quarter. Volume growth in the new product categories was impacted by changes to the energy efficiency norms which would become effective from Jan 2026 and hence there was resistance from trade in purchasing additional material. Finolex Cables is India's largest and leading manufacturer of Electrical and Communication cables. Finolex offers a wide range of Electrical and Communication cables. Its wire and cable products are used in applications such as automobile, lighting, cable TV, telephone and computers to industrial applications touching every person in his daily life. Finolex has added Electrical Switches, LED based Lamps, Fans, low voltage MCBs, Water Heaters and Electric Irons to its range of products.