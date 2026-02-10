Khandwala Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd, Barak Valley Cements Ltd, Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd and CL Educate Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 February 2026.

Khandwala Securities Ltd tumbled 11.90% to Rs 19.1 at 14:25 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3356 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13798 shares in the past one month.

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd crashed 10.03% to Rs 28.52. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4797 shares in the past one month. Barak Valley Cements Ltd lost 8.85% to Rs 47.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7871 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12611 shares in the past one month. Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd slipped 8.32% to Rs 1945.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 751 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 388 shares in the past one month.