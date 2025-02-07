Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Finolex Industries standalone net profit declines 20.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Finolex Industries standalone net profit declines 20.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 1.81% to Rs 1001.24 crore

Net profit of Finolex Industries declined 20.46% to Rs 70.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 89.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.81% to Rs 1001.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1019.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1001.241019.69 -2 OPM %8.3311.76 -PBDT121.84147.36 -17 PBT94.53119.79 -21 NP70.9689.21 -20

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

