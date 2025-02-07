Finolex Industries standalone net profit declines 20.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.81% to Rs 1001.24 crore

Net profit of Finolex Industries declined 20.46% to Rs 70.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 89.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.81% to Rs 1001.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1019.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1001.241019.698.3311.76121.84147.3694.53119.7970.9689.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News