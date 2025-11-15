First Fintec standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.78% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of First Fintec rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.78% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.680.498.828.160.100.070.080.040.060.04

