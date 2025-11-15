Rajesh Exports standalone net profit declines 8.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 90.96% to Rs 3365.43 crore

Net profit of Rajesh Exports declined 8.51% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 90.96% to Rs 3365.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1762.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3365.431762.411.462.5822.1923.3922.0423.2318.0619.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News