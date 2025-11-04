Firstsource Solutions announces strategic investment in Lyzr.ai

Firstsource Solutions announced a strategic investment in Lyzr.ai, a cutting-edge enterprise AI agent infrastructure platform that enables organizations to build secure, reliable, and interconnected AI agents anchored by comprehensive knowledge bases, orchestration, and robust responsible AI governance.

This investment marks a significant milestone in advancing Firstsource's UnBPO vision - a bold reimagination of how work gets done by seamlessly blending human ingenuity with enterprise-grade, responsible AI. UnBPO embodies a transformative shift from traditional outsourcing and labor arbitrage toward technology arbitrage that enables organizations to become more adaptive, intelligent, and purpose driven.

Lyzr.ai's agent infrastructure is already driving impactful use cases across diverse industries, including customer experience, healthcare claims negotiation, banking KYC, IT ticketing, and legal contract intelligence. These align directly with Firstsource's commitment to building practical, human-centered AI that generates real-world, measurable impact.