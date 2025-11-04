Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Firstsource Solutions announces strategic investment in Lyzr.ai

Firstsource Solutions announces strategic investment in Lyzr.ai

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Firstsource Solutions announced a strategic investment in Lyzr.ai, a cutting-edge enterprise AI agent infrastructure platform that enables organizations to build secure, reliable, and interconnected AI agents anchored by comprehensive knowledge bases, orchestration, and robust responsible AI governance.

This investment marks a significant milestone in advancing Firstsource's UnBPO vision - a bold reimagination of how work gets done by seamlessly blending human ingenuity with enterprise-grade, responsible AI. UnBPO embodies a transformative shift from traditional outsourcing and labor arbitrage toward technology arbitrage that enables organizations to become more adaptive, intelligent, and purpose driven.

Lyzr.ai's agent infrastructure is already driving impactful use cases across diverse industries, including customer experience, healthcare claims negotiation, banking KYC, IT ticketing, and legal contract intelligence. These align directly with Firstsource's commitment to building practical, human-centered AI that generates real-world, measurable impact.

By embedding Lyzr.ai's agentic AI into its core operating model through UnBPO, Firstsource is advancing outcome-driven, secure, and compliant automation of mission-critical, high-touch processes. The partnership embodies Firstsource's role as an orchestrator of ecosystem innovation, where responsible AI augments decision-making and fuels business transformation that is scalable, transparent, and sustainable.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MOIL achieves record production of 1.60 lakh tonnes in Oct'25

Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Budesonide delayed-release capsules

Systematix Group appoints Bhaskar Hazra and Partha Sengupta to head its private wealth biz

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 43,500 equity shares under ESOS

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story