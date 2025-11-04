MOIL achieves record production of 1.60 lakh tonnes in Oct'25

MOIL has recorded production of 1.60 lakh tonnes of Manganese ore in October, 2025, which is its best ever October month production since inception, higher by 9.1% in comparison to corresponding period last year (CPLY). During first seven months of FY'26, the company has recorded production of 11.04 lakh tonnes, which is higher by 8.5% over CPLY.

Continuing its strong focus on exploration, MOIL has achieved its highest-ever exploratory core drilling of 57,275 meters during the period April-October 2025.

