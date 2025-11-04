Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Systematix Group appoints Bhaskar Hazra and Partha Sengupta to head its private wealth biz

Systematix Group appoints Bhaskar Hazra and Partha Sengupta to head its private wealth biz

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Systematix Group announced the appointment of two distinguished industry leaders - Bhaskar Hazra and Partha Sengupta - to head its Private Wealth Business. The duo joins as Joint Managing Director & CEO - Private Wealth Business, reflecting the Group's accelerated strategic focus on building a premier and differentiated wealth management platform.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 43,500 equity shares under ESOS

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit rises 20.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 71.24% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story