Firstsource Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd, JM Financial Ltd and Gensol Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 March 2025.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd, JM Financial Ltd and Gensol Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 March 2025.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd crashed 8.09% to Rs 278.45 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd lost 7.11% to Rs 45.31. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Senco Gold Ltd tumbled 6.88% to Rs 235.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd slipped 5.29% to Rs 84.38. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gensol Engineering Ltd pared 4.99% to Rs 248.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98122 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News