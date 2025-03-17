Royal Orchid jumps on Goa expansion

Royal Orchid Hotels rose 5.69% to Rs 414 after the company said it launched two new properties under Regenta brand in the coastal town of Colva, Goa.

Royal Orchid Hotels has expanded its Goa presence to six properties by launching Regenta Baywatch Resort and Regenta Beach House in Colva. These beachfront properties offer modern amenities, diverse dining options, and extensive event spaces, catering to both leisure and event-based travelers. The expansion aims to capitalize on Goa's popularity, which saw 10 million visitors in 2024.

Arjun Baljee, President of Royal Orchid Hotels, "Building on our 15+year legacy in Goa, ROHL is proud to announce the launch of two new signature properties that will further solidify our commitment to elevating the state's hospitality landscape and delivering unparalleled guest experiences. With their unique locations and superior amenities, we're confident that these two hotels will carve out a distinct presence in Goa's thriving market especially for weddings and MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events."

Royal Orchid Hotels is one of Indias fastest-growing hotel chains. It primarily operates 5-star, 4-star, and resorts, enabling it to target discerning business and leisure travellers. It currently operates 110+ hotels across India.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Royal Orchid Hotels rose 15.96% to Rs 17.80 crore while net sales rose 9.03% to Rs 89.31 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News