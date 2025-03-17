Ramco Systems to implement its next-gen Aviation Software at Indamer Technics

Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its next-gen Aviation Software at Indamer Technics, a leading Indian aviation services company, designing and delivering technical, operational and financial solutions to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of the Indian commercial aviation and government sectors.

With modules for Maintenance, Engineering, Supply Chain Management, Quality, Contract and Quote Management and Customer Billing and Finance, Ramco Aviation Software will provide Indamer with an integrated solution from contract to cash along with a 360-degree visibility into its materials, resources and tools. In addition, the solution will also enable Indamer with an analytical platform for enhanced decision making, as well as automation of processes and data entry in the areas of maintenance planning and work scoping.

Ashwani Acharya, Chief Operating Officer, Indamer Technics said, We selected Ramco Aviation Software for its ability to deliver real-time business insights and the automation we need to scale our business efficiently. By optimizing costs and turnaround times through effective resource utilization, the solution will empower us to enhance our operations seamlessly. We are expanding and increasing our capabilities and Ramco's proven expertise in supporting the Indian MRO providers, coupled with a strong focus on innovation, makes them the perfect partner for this digital journey. We are confident that this collaboration will play a pivotal role in driving our continued growth.

