Five-Star Business Finance has allotted 2,950 equity shares under ESOP on 06 June 2024. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs 29,24,58,050 consisting of 29,24,58,050 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each to Rs 29,24,61,000 consisting of 29,24,61,000 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp