Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 34.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Five-Star Business Finance rose 34.38% to Rs 267.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 199.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.32% to Rs 702.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 518.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

