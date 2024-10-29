Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 34.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Sales rise 35.32% to Rs 702.05 crore

Net profit of Five-Star Business Finance rose 34.38% to Rs 267.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 199.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.32% to Rs 702.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 518.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales702.05518.82 35 OPM %74.6772.28 -PBDT364.88272.67 34 PBT358.21266.98 34 NP267.94199.39 34

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

