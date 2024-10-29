Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

IFB Industries Ltd, Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd and Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 October 2024.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd lost 19.99% to Rs 75.25 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFB Industries Ltd crashed 17.48% to Rs 1510.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 72464 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11339 shares in the past one month.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 126. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20552 shares in the past one month.

Sambhaav Media Ltd fell 9.81% to Rs 5.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93126 shares in the past one month.

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd plummeted 7.58% to Rs 113.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88300 shares in the past one month.

