Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 436.51 points or 1.4% at 30799.32 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 2.72%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.17%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.95%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.87%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.54%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.07%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.96%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.4%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.11%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 0.26%), turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 116.25 or 0.22% at 52799.3.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 41.71 points or 0.26% at 15706.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.9 points or 0.16% at 24300.25.

The BSE Sensex index was down 125.77 points or 0.16% at 79879.27.

On BSE,1812 shares were trading in green, 1971 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

