Telecom shares fall

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index falling 40.39 points or 1.4% at 2851.41 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 2.76%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.72%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.64%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.5%),ITI Ltd (down 1.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.1%), HFCL Ltd (down 1.07%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 1%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.78%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.74%).

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 4.99%), Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 3.96%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.58%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 116.25 or 0.22% at 52799.3.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 41.71 points or 0.26% at 15706.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.9 points or 0.16% at 24300.25.

The BSE Sensex index was down 125.77 points or 0.16% at 79879.27.

On BSE,1812 shares were trading in green, 1971 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

