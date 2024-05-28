Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.95% to Rs 250.11 crore

Net profit of Flair Writing Industries rose 3.56% to Rs 34.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.95% to Rs 250.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 260.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.55% to Rs 118.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.83% to Rs 978.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 942.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

250.11260.39978.73942.6620.2020.5119.5419.4755.4651.70195.62185.1545.5044.56158.81157.8134.3333.15118.96117.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News