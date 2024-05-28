Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.56% in the March 2024 quarter

May 28 2024
Sales decline 3.95% to Rs 250.11 crore

Net profit of Flair Writing Industries rose 3.56% to Rs 34.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.95% to Rs 250.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 260.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.55% to Rs 118.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.83% to Rs 978.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 942.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales250.11260.39 -4 978.73942.66 4 OPM %20.2020.51 -19.5419.47 - PBDT55.4651.70 7 195.62185.15 6 PBT45.5044.56 2 158.81157.81 1 NP34.3333.15 4 118.96117.15 2

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

