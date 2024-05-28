SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 245.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.21% to Rs 89.99 croreNet profit of SMS Lifesciences India rose 245.03% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.21% to Rs 89.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.68% to Rs 9.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.04% to Rs 305.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 315.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
