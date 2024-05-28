Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 245.03% in the March 2024 quarter

SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 245.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 41.21% to Rs 89.99 crore

Net profit of SMS Lifesciences India rose 245.03% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.21% to Rs 89.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.68% to Rs 9.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.04% to Rs 305.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 315.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales89.9963.73 41 305.96315.56 -3 OPM %12.623.58 -10.179.11 - PBDT10.882.94 270 24.7825.03 -1 PBT7.100.02 35400 9.8514.24 -31 NP5.901.71 245 9.0911.46 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 7.77% in the December 2023 quarter

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Indices trade with minor gains; pharma shares advance

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 7.01%, up for third straight session

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

RDB Realty &amp; Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 49.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story