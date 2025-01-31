Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 17.62% to Rs 264.55 crore

Net profit of Flair Writing Industries rose 53.18% to Rs 29.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 264.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 224.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales264.55224.92 18 OPM %17.1215.36 -PBDT50.5235.60 42 PBT38.7926.12 49 NP29.3519.16 53

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

