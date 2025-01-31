Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.62% to Rs 264.55 crore

Net profit of Flair Writing Industries rose 53.18% to Rs 29.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 264.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 224.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.264.55224.9217.1215.3650.5235.6038.7926.1229.3519.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News