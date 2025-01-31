Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 166.67% to Rs 0.16 crore

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 and during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 166.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.160.0600000000

