Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.61 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales decline 57.22% to Rs 62.98 crore

Net Loss of Flexituff Ventures International reported to Rs 15.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 54.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 57.22% to Rs 62.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 147.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales62.98147.23 -57 OPM %-14.50-20.72 -PBDT-15.63-50.90 69 PBT-15.44-65.41 76 NP-15.61-54.15 71

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

