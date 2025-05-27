Flomic Global Logistics standalone net profit rises 7.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.26% to Rs 118.23 crore

Net profit of Flomic Global Logistics rose 7.82% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.26% to Rs 118.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.95% to Rs 3.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.58% to Rs 500.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 332.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

118.23100.83500.15332.169.599.998.739.389.518.3432.7424.092.352.534.753.101.931.793.702.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News