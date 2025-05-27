Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flomic Global Logistics standalone net profit rises 7.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Flomic Global Logistics standalone net profit rises 7.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.26% to Rs 118.23 crore

Net profit of Flomic Global Logistics rose 7.82% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.26% to Rs 118.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.95% to Rs 3.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.58% to Rs 500.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 332.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales118.23100.83 17 500.15332.16 51 OPM %9.599.99 -8.739.38 - PBDT9.518.34 14 32.7424.09 36 PBT2.352.53 -7 4.753.10 53 NP1.931.79 8 3.702.19 69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises standalone net profit declines 32.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Univa Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hitech Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Victoria Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ruby Mills standalone net profit declines 1.17% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story