Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises standalone net profit declines 32.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises standalone net profit declines 32.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 50.09% to Rs 92.66 crore

Net profit of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises declined 32.14% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.09% to Rs 92.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 185.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 44.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.94% to Rs 268.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 462.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales92.66185.64 -50 268.34462.15 -42 OPM %27.8011.11 --1.041.03 - PBDT19.2320.19 -5 -8.270.79 PL PBT16.0117.64 -9 -18.54-9.19 -102 NP11.9717.64 -32 -44.60-9.19 -385

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Univa Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hitech Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Victoria Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ruby Mills standalone net profit declines 1.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Cropster Agro standalone net profit declines 37.52% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story