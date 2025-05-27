Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises standalone net profit declines 32.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.09% to Rs 92.66 crore

Net profit of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises declined 32.14% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.09% to Rs 92.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 185.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 44.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.94% to Rs 268.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 462.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

