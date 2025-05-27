Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ruby Mills standalone net profit declines 1.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Ruby Mills standalone net profit declines 1.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales rise 9.29% to Rs 80.32 crore

Net profit of Ruby Mills declined 1.17% to Rs 16.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 80.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.01% to Rs 42.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.40% to Rs 242.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 237.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales80.3273.49 9 242.71237.01 2 OPM %17.2725.30 -18.7123.36 - PBDT23.8222.80 4 65.0864.05 2 PBT21.1321.05 0 53.7655.65 -3 NP16.0116.20 -1 42.3144.54 -5

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

