Ruby Mills standalone net profit declines 1.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.29% to Rs 80.32 crore

Net profit of Ruby Mills declined 1.17% to Rs 16.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 80.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.01% to Rs 42.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.40% to Rs 242.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 237.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

80.3273.49242.71237.0117.2725.3018.7123.3623.8222.8065.0864.0521.1321.0553.7655.6516.0116.2042.3144.54

