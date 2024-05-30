Board of Gloster approves voluntary delisting from Calcutta Stock Exchange

At meeting held on 30 May 2024

The Board of Gloster at its meeting held on 30 May 2024 has approved the proposal for voluntary delisting of equity shares of the company from the Calcutta Stock Exchange. The equity shares of the Company will continue to remain listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India, the stock exchanges having nation wide terminals.

The Board also approved the scheme of amalgamation of Gloster Lifestyle and Gloster Specialities (wholly owned subsidiaries) with the Company and their respective shareholders.

