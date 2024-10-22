City Union Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd and Whirlpool of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 October 2024. Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd and Whirlpool of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp City Union Bank Ltd soared 13.67% to Rs 171.35 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70374 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd spiked 3.09% to Rs 517.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jyothy Labs Ltd surged 2.39% to Rs 528.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29153 shares in the past one month.

Tube Investments of India Ltd jumped 2.30% to Rs 4492.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5835 shares in the past one month.

Whirlpool of India Ltd exploded 1.85% to Rs 2391.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4186 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10320 shares in the past one month.

