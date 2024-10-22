Varun Beverages standalone net profit rises 18.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.72% to Rs 3086.84 crore

Net profit of Varun Beverages rose 18.46% to Rs 492.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 415.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.72% to Rs 3086.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2892.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3086.842892.3825.9524.45802.50682.59645.19554.61492.34415.61

