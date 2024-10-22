Cyient DLM Q2 PAT rises 5% to Rs 15 cr

Cyient DLM reported consolidated net profit of Rs 15.50 crore in Q2 FY25, up 5.44% as against Rs 15.50 crore posted in Q2 FY24.Revenue from operation was at Rs 389.40 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 33.44% year on year.
Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 20.89 crore in Q2 FY25, up 5.71% as against Rs 19.76 crore posted in corresponding period last year.
EBITDA was at Rs 31.50 crore in Q2 FY25, up 34.04% as compared with Rs 23.50 crore posted in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin remained constant to 8.1% in Q2 FY25.
The order book was at Rs 1,979 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024, down 13.45% as against Rs 2,286.6 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.
The scrip fell 3.88% to currently trade at Rs 672 on the BSE.
