Cyient DLM Q2 PAT rises 5% to Rs 15 cr

Cyient DLM reported consolidated net profit of Rs 15.50 crore in Q2 FY25, up 5.44% as against Rs 15.50 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operation was at Rs 389.40 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 33.44% year on year.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 20.89 crore in Q2 FY25, up 5.71% as against Rs 19.76 crore posted in corresponding period last year.

EBITDA was at Rs 31.50 crore in Q2 FY25, up 34.04% as compared with Rs 23.50 crore posted in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin remained constant to 8.1% in Q2 FY25.