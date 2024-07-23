FM Keeps Capex At Rs. 11.11 Lakh Crore, 3.4% Of GDP

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
The Finance Minister keeps capex at Rs 11.11 lakh crore or 3.4% of GDP, announces in the Budget 2024.

This is higher than the last years revised estimate of Rs 9.5 lakh crore.

The government will end up spending 3.4 percent of the Budget on capex compared with 3.2 percent in the previous year, and almost double of what it spent five years ago.

The growth in capex has stayed in double digits in six of the last seven years and is likely to slow down from 28.4 percent growth experienced in FY24 and 24.8 percent in the year before.

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

