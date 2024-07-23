Gravita India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd and Easy Trip Planners Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 July 2024. Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd and Easy Trip Planners Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Gravita India Ltd surged 8.86% to Rs 1579.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 69377 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14834 shares in the past one month.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd soared 8.26% to Rs 1048.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73433 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10978 shares in the past one month.

Borosil Renewables Ltd spiked 7.64% to Rs 515.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69413 shares in the past one month.

Team Lease Services Ltd gained 5.83% to Rs 3078.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6913 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd spurt 5.74% to Rs 42.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News