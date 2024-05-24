FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 112.72 points or 0.56% at 19985.95 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 2.88%), Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 2.82%),Radico Khaitan Ltd (down 2.28%),Gulshan Polyols Ltd (down 2.04%),GRM Overseas Ltd (down 1.82%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (down 1.48%), Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.4%), Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (down 1.33%), L T Foods Ltd (down 1.3%), and Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 1.29%).

On the other hand, Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd (up 10.92%), G M Breweries Ltd (up 5.23%), and Bikaji Foods International Ltd (up 4.94%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 142.1 or 0.19% at 75560.14.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.1 points or 0.17% at 23007.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 171.5 points or 0.36% at 48262.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 100.08 points or 0.68% at 14831.73.

On BSE,1870 shares were trading in green, 1902 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

