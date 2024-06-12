FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 44.69 points or 0.21% at 20811.37 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Heritage Foods Ltd (down 5%), Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd (down 3.06%),Marico Ltd (down 3%),Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (down 2.6%),Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 1.96%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were M K Proteins Ltd (down 1.92%), G M Breweries Ltd (down 1.75%), United Spirits Ltd (down 1.6%), Agro Tech Foods Ltd (down 1.36%), and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.34%).

On the other hand, Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (up 13.92%), Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd (up 12.31%), and Gulshan Polyols Ltd (up 8.8%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 499.61 or 1.01% at 50206.61.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 168.68 points or 1.11% at 15345.05.

The Nifty 50 index was up 135.5 points or 0.58% at 23400.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 417.25 points or 0.55% at 76873.84.

On BSE,2582 shares were trading in green, 1253 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

