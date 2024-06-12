Paradeep Phosphates launches Nano Urea and Nano DAP under Jai Kisaan Navratna brand

Nanotechnology allows for controlled release of nutrients and nano fertilizers exhibit lower leaching rates, thereby, minimizing environmental effects. Also, the smaller nano particle size improves nutrient absorption by plants. The Nutrient Use Efficiency (NUE) of PPL's Jai Kisaan Navratna Nano Shakti Nano Urea and Nano DAP is more than 90%, against 30-35% of the traditional urea. After institutional trials at leading Agriculture Universities and research centres & Krishi Vigyan Kendra of ICAR, PPL's team has conducted more than 4000 successful trials on farmers' fields over the last two years and the farmers have seen improved crop response from the use of both these nano products.
