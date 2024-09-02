FMCG shares rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 143.65 points or 0.62% at 23165.86 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Godrej Agrovet Ltd (up 6.91%), Globus Spirits Ltd (up 3.78%),Manorama Industries Ltd (up 3.15%),Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 2.99%),Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (up 2.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 2.39%), Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (up 2.25%), Tata Consumer Products Ltd (up 2.08%), VST Industries Ltd (up 2.04%), and Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 1.98%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Emami Ltd (down 2.37%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 1.95%), and Heritage Foods Ltd (down 1.78%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 8.58 or 0.02% at 56012.97.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 8.44 points or 0.05% at 16745.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.15 points or 0.26% at 25301.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 241.95 points or 0.29% at 82607.72.

On BSE,1969 shares were trading in green, 1305 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

