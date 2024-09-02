Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Railtel Corporation of India Ltd Spurts 3.19%

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd Spurts 3.19%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd has added 0.91% over last one month compared to 4.57% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.15% rise in the SENSEX

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd gained 3.19% today to trade at Rs 506.45. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.83% to quote at 3347.87. The index is up 4.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tejas Networks Ltd increased 1.54% and Sterlite Technologies Ltd added 0.72% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 67.95 % over last one year compared to the 26.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd has added 0.91% over last one month compared to 4.57% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.15% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 28487 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.03 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 618 on 12 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 198.05 on 31 Aug 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Brokerages BULLISH on Gala Precision IPO; GMP jumps 45%; Should You Bid?

Rupee falls 3 paise to 83.88 against US dollar during early trade

At Rs 515 cr, Godrej Properties highest bidder for 2 luxury Gurugram plots

LIVE news updates: 10 dead amid heavy rain in Andhra, Telangana; over 100 trains cancelled

Indonesia expects to sign $3.5 bn business deals at 2nd Africa forum

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story