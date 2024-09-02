Railtel Corporation of India Ltd Spurts 3.19%

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd has added 0.91% over last one month compared to 4.57% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.15% rise in the SENSEX

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd gained 3.19% today to trade at Rs 506.45. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.83% to quote at 3347.87. The index is up 4.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tejas Networks Ltd increased 1.54% and Sterlite Technologies Ltd added 0.72% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 67.95 % over last one year compared to the 26.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp