FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 42.1 points or 0.22% at 19250.51 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, M K Proteins Ltd (down 4.99%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (down 3.86%),Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 3.82%),Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd (down 3.31%),Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (down 2.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mishtann Foods Ltd (down 2.93%), BCL Industries Ltd (down 2.91%), HMA Agro Industries Ltd (down 2.87%), L T Foods Ltd (down 2.8%), and Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (down 2.75%).

On the other hand, Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd (up 3.02%), Honasa Consumer Ltd (up 2.84%), and Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 2.23%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 290.47 or 0.4% at 72541.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.1 points or 0.24% at 22043.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 77.14 points or 0.18% at 42848.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 96.87 points or 0.74% at 13233.12.

On BSE,1548 shares were trading in green, 2314 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

