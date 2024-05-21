Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 145.03 points or 0.73% at 19764.14 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 11.89%), Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (down 5.61%),Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 5.6%),Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 5.02%),M K Proteins Ltd (down 4.94%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were L T Foods Ltd (down 3.62%), Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 3.58%), Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 3.28%), Jyothy Labs Ltd (down 3.23%), and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 3.09%).

On the other hand, Honasa Consumer Ltd (up 4.61%), Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd (up 3.27%), and Adani Wilmar Ltd (up 2.28%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 58.38 or 0.08% at 74064.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.2 points or 0.18% at 22542.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 86.58 points or 0.18% at 47873.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.49 points or 0.19% at 14615.01.

On BSE,1585 shares were trading in green, 2295 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

Telecom stocks edge lower

First Published: May 21 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

