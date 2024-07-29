FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index decreasing 95.06 points or 0.42% at 22598.02 at 13:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Manorama Industries Ltd (down 3.1%), Jyothy Labs Ltd (down 2.64%),United Breweries Ltd (down 2.17%),Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.88%),Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.52%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were G M Breweries Ltd (down 1.22%), Honasa Consumer Ltd (down 1.2%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 1.2%), ITC Ltd (down 1.19%), and L T Foods Ltd (down 1.01%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Adani Wilmar Ltd (up 6.22%), Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (up 5.92%), and VST Industries Ltd (up 5.9%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 677.99 or 1.25% at 54972.34.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 151.92 points or 0.93% at 16532.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.95 points or 0.12% at 24865.8.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 133.48 points or 0.16% at 81466.2.

On BSE,2425 shares were trading in green, 1548 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News